TUCSON, Ariz — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers obtained nearly $1 million in drugs after failed smuggling attempts at Arizona ports of entry over the holiday weekend, CBP said.

In total nearly 387 pounds of methamphetamine, cocaine and fentanyl worth about $948K were found. Officers arrested seven people including four Mexican nationals and three U.S. citizens.

A canine alerted officers at the Port of Lukeville to drugs hidden in the frame rails of a Dodge truck driven by a 31-year-old Mexican man, which ended up being 56 pounds of meth.

An 18-year-old was arrested at the Port of San Luis when officers found 80 packages od drugs hidden inside the vehicle’s doors, determined to be more than 81 pounds of meth.

A 37-year-old Phoenix woman was arrested at the Dennis DeConcini Crossing’s Pedestrian area in possession of a package of more than two pounds of what was determined to be fentanyl.

Additionally at the Dennis DeConcini Crossing’s Pedestrian area police arrested a Mexican woman with nearly 14 pounds of meth hidden in a spare tire.

A 36-year-old Indio, California man was arrested with 135 pounds of meth in 180 packages hidden all over his vehicle.

A 38-year-old Mexican woman was arrested at the Port of Lukeville in possession of more than 69 pounds of meth, hidden in her SUV's back quarter panel.

Lastly, a 29-year-old Mexican woman was arrested at the DeConcini Crossing after officers found nearly 30 pounds of cocaine in her floorboards, worth almost $338,000.

Officers seized the drugs and vehicles, while suspects were turned over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations.