BLYTHE, Calif. — Two people were arrested after a border patrol canine detected meth in the form of ice pops inside a cooler in their car.

The border patrol canine was working at the Blythe station, on Highway 78 at the immigration checkpoint over the weekend, U.S. Customs and Border Protection said.

Sunday afternoon the canine alerted the agent of an odor he was trained to detect coming from a Toyota Corolla getting ready to pass inspection, CBP said.

The Corolla was sent to a secondary inspection, where agents discovered 9.21 pounds of methamphetamine in brightly colored bags disguised as ice pops inside the cooler.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection

The driver, a 28-year-old woman, and her passenger, a 38-year-old man, were arrested.

