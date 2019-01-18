RIO GRANDE CITY, Texas — U.S. Border Patrol agents recovered 270 bricks of cocaine near the Rio Grande Thursday. According to Customs and Border Protection, the narcotics are worth more than $22.5 million.

In a release, CBP said agents observed several subjects load bundles of narcotics into a utility vehicle near Garciasville, Texas. The driver then turned and abruptly drove toward the Rio Grande as units approached the area. The driver rammed a gate and drove into the river, escaping with at least one other person. Agents said the people swam back to Mexico with some of the narcotics.

Border Patrol agents say smugglers turned back around and drove their vehicle into the Rio Grande to avoid apprehension.

U.S. CBP

Working with Riverine Border Patrol units, agents secured 270 bricks of cocaine worth more than $22.5 million. After extracting the vehicle from the Rio Grande, agents also discovered several communication devices, game cameras and tire deflation devices (caltrops) likely intended to disable law enforcement vehicles.

Acting Chief Patrol Agent Raul Ortiz said this was an example of the need for more personnel, technology, and infrastructure in the Rio Grande Valley. “Transnational Criminal Organizations continue to exploit areas along our western corridor that accounts for more than 90 percent of our traffic," he said.