Border Patrol agent shoots, kills suspect who allegedly stabbed them

PHOENIX — A Border Patrol agent shot and killed a suspect after officials said the agent was stabbed multiple times in southern Arizona on Monday night.

Roy Villareal, the head of the U.S. Border Patrol in southern Arizona, said in a tweet that the unnamed agent was "attacked and stabbed multiple times while on patrol near Nogales."

The statement within the tweet said the agent was patrolling on foot east of Nogales around 7 p.m. when they tried to arrest a group of people who the agent suspected were there illegally.

That's when the agent was allegedly "stabbed multiple times with a knife" by someone in the group, officials said.

The agent then shot and killed "his assailant," the statement read.

The agent was flown to a local hospital for treatment. Their condition was not immediately known.

The investigation is ongoing.

