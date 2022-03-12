Bodycam released in Phoenix police shooting of suspect running with knife

The man was detained and given medical treatment before he was transported to the hospital where he's expected to survive.

PHOENIX — Police bodycam video released Friday shows two officers chasing a suspect with a knife before the suspect was shot.

The incident happened on the morning of Dec. 3 when a 911 caller reported he had a knife pulled on him near 27th Avenue and Thomas Road in west Phoenix.

When officers with the Phoenix Police Department arrived on scene, they ordered the suspect to drop the knife he was holding. Bodycam shows one officer using less-lethal means to try and detain the man, who then started running west on Thomas Road.

Officers ran after the man while giving commands to stop and put the knife down, the bodycam shows. While chasing after the man, officers continued using less-lethal means to stop him. The man continued to run and turned south on 29th Avenue toward an occupied vehicle, at which point shots were fired.

The man was detained and given medical treatment before he was transported to the hospital where he's expected to survive.

No officers or community members were injured during this incident

The officer involved in the shooting has been with the department for five years and is assigned to the Maryvale Estrella Mountain Precinct, the department said. This incident is the subject of a criminal investigation, which will be reviewed by the Maricopa County Attorney's Office.

