Body found in shallow grave in 2020 near Flagstaff identified

The body was found in 2020 in the advanced stages of decomposition and had been buried north of Flagstaff.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — The Coconino County Sheriff’s Office has identified a homicide victim found in a shallow grave in 2020 near Flagstaff, and now are looking for a suspect in the killing.

According to the sheriff's office, the man has been identified as David Clark Wilkinson.

The sheriff's office had been working to identify Wilkinson since his unidentified body was found in October 2020.

The body was discovered in the advanced stages of decomposition and had been buried north of Flagstaff, off Highway 180 near the Lava Caves, according to the sheriff's office.

Wilkinson was identified after his DNA was matched to a family in which a family member was unaccounted for, according to the sheriff's office.

The sheriff's office is working to make an arrest in the case and is turning to the public for clues that might help.

Wilkinson was known to frequent the Phoenix and Prescott areas in 2019 and 2020.

At the time, Wilkinson may have been traveling with one or two dogs and was likely driving a white 1997 Toyota Paseo.

In 2020 Wilkinson was described as:

56-year-old white male

5’11” tall and 165 pounds

Graying hair

Graying beard

Wore glasses

Anyone with information on this case should contact the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office at 928-774-4523.

SUBJECT: 2020 Homicide Victim Identified Flagstaff, AZ – In October of 2020 a deceased individual was discovered in... Posted by Coconino County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, June 20, 2023

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on the 12News YouTube channel. Subscribe today.

Silent Witness:

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.

More ways to get 12News

On your phone: Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

On your streaming device: Download 12News+ to your streaming device

The free 12News+ app from 12News lets users stream live events — including daily newscasts like "Today in AZ" and "12 News" and our daily lifestyle program, "Arizona Midday"—on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

12News+ showcases live video throughout the day for breaking news, local news, weather and even an occasional moment of Zen showcasing breathtaking sights from across Arizona.