Body found near Casa Grande Mountains, police say

Casa Grande police said that the victim appears to be a man in his thirties. He was found shot on Isom Road.

CASA GRANDE, Ariz. — An investigation is underway after a body was found west of the Casa Grande Mountains, a spokesman with the Casa Grande Police said.

Officers were called to Isom Road, between Arica and Shedd roads, around 4:38 a.m. on Saturday for reports that someone had been shot in the roadway.

The area is adjacent to the Elzy Pearson Shooting Range.

The victim was an adult man who appeared to be in his thirties, police said. At this time, authorities haven't confirmed his identity, and the suspect is unknown.

An RC airshow scheduled to take place in the area was canceled due to the investigation, an event organizer said. However, the shooting appears to be unrelated.

Police said that the roadway will remain closed during the investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12News for more updates.

