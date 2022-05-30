Body with gunshot wounds dumped near south Phoenix landfill

Investigators believe the victim died sometime Sunday night and are asking for help to find any leads on a suspect.

PHOENIX — A homicide investigation was launched Monday morning after a man’s body was found dumped near a south Phoenix landfill.

Officers from the Phoenix Police Department were called out to a landfill near 7th Avenue and Magnolia Street around 7 a.m. after the body of a man in his early 40s was found nearby.

The man had gunshot wounds. He hasn’t been identified yet.

Investigators believe the victim died sometime last night and are asking for help to find any leads on a suspect.

Anyone who may have information is asked to call police at (602) 262-6151 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (480-TESTIGO for Spanish).

Silent Witness:

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.

Individuals who submit tips that lead to an arrest or indictment in the case can get a reward of up to $1,000.

