Body camera video shows Phoenix officers shooting at teens after alleged armed robbery

Two teens allegedly held a man at gunpoint and stole his car. When they tried to get away body camera video shows the driver almost hit an officer.

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Police Department released body camera video of a shooting involving officers and two teens on Friday.

The shooting happened on Sept. 13 at 29th Avenue and Metro Parkway.

Around 8:45 p.m. a man called 911. Police say the man reported he was held at gunpoint by two teen boys and they stole his silver Kia Soul near Dunlap and 31st avenues. He said the suspects used a handgun.

A patrol team of two officers spotted the stolen car on 29th Avenue and Metro Parkway.

Newly released body camera video from Phoenix PD shows the officers approach the car on foot while it was stopped in traffic.

Body camera video showed one officer stepping partly in front of the car and the other officer approaching from the driver's side. The officers are heard telling the driver and passenger to get out.

The driver starts to drive off and is seen almost hitting the officer standing toward the front of the car.

That is when both officers begin shooting into the car. They are seen firing several shots before the car speeds off.

One of the officers is heard telling dispatch, "they tried to run over my partner."

More officers are called in and they follow the suspects to 29th and Northern avenues.

The 16-year-old passenger eventually gets out of the car and follows the officers' commands, according to police. He is taken into custody.

The 15-year-old driver did not immediately comply with orders to get out of the car, according to the police.

Phoenix police said an officer used pepper balls on the driver and he eventually crawled out on the passenger side.

He is heard saying, "my arm, my arm is going to break. My arm is going to break. Please, it is going to break," as officers put him in handcuffs.

Both of the teens were hit with gunfire. They were both taken to the hospital.

The passenger was released from the hospital and taken into custody for armed robbery.

The driver is still in the hospital.

Police said they found a handgun in the car.

The officers involved were identified as a 24-year-old man with two years of service and a 25-year-old man with three years of service.

One officer suffered minor injures.