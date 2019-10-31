Police released details of what led up to officers shooting a man that allegedly pointed a rifle at officers in August.

The 911 call released Wednesday reveals a woman who was calmly telling the dispatcher that a man was shooting a rifle in her apartment complex.

Surveillance video shows a man pointing and firing a gun out the back door. Detective Luis Samudio says in the video that many gun shells were found on the ground in the backyard.

Officers tried to talk to the man, who allegedly pointed his rifle at the officers. Officers shot at the man. The officer who shot at the man did not turn on his body camera, Samudio said in the video news release.

The body camera video in the video news release is from the point of view from the officer who was behind the officer who shot at the man, Samudio said in the video.

The man was not directly hit by gunfire. He was taken into custody. He had a dime-sized cut and was taken to the hospital as a precaution, Samudio said in the video.

Police identified the man as Jesus Samuel Rodriguez in the video news release video. They had previously identified the man by a different name.

Phoenix police released the information in an effort to show the community more transparency.