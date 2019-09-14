Last month, 12 News reported a woman accused of drunk driving crashed into two Scottsdale police cars, resulting in an injury to one officer.

For the first time we are getting a look at body cam video the crash and Silvia King’s arrest including the moment she smashed into a Scottsdale police SUV while officers were on a different traffic stop.

King, 33, was arrested around 1 a.m. and booked on misdemeanor charges of extreme DUI, reckless driving and endangerment, police said in August.

At the time of the crash, one of the officers was standing on the sidewalk, while the other was sitting in his car conducting a records check.

Both officers were in fully-marked SUVs with their emergency lights on, the department said.

King crashed into the rear-end of the unoccupied Scottsdale police SUV, pushing it forward and into the other police SUV, where the second officer was conducting the records check.

Scottsdale Police Department



The officer was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries and was treated and released.

An investigation found that King showed signs of alcohol impairment and was arrested with a blood alcohol content in excess of .170.