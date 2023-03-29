Man dead after shooting near Black Canyon Highway

Police said the shooting happened late Tuesday night at an apartment complex just off the highway in north Phoenix.

PHOENIX — One man is dead after a shooting at an apartment complex just off North Black Canyon Highway in Phoenix, police said.

The shooting reportedly happened around 11:27 p.m. on Tuesday at an apartment near the highway and Greenway Road.

Police officers found the man suffering from a gunshot wound, and provided first aid until the Phoenix Fire Department arrived to take him to a local hospital.

The man later died of his injuries at the hospital. He has not been identified at this time.

Right now, it's unknown what led up to the shooting. Police said that they expect to have more updates later in the day.

