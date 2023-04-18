Phoenix police investigating death at north Phoenix motel

Phoenix police said the shooting happened at an "extended stay motel" near Dunlap Avenue and Black Canyon Highway on Monday.

PHOENIX — Detectives are looking for suspects involved in a shooting in north Phoenix that left a man dead Monday afternoon.

According to police reports, officers were called to an "extended stay" motel near Dunlap Avenue and Black Canyon Highway for reports that a man had been shot outside one of the rooms.

First responders took the man, identified only as an adult male in his late teens, to a hospital where he later died of his injuries.

The incident is currently under investigation, and police said that no suspects have been detained yet.

Authorities ask that anyone with information on the shooting contact the Phoenix Police Department, or Silent Witness.

