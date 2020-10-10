Biker dead after hit and run, police searching for suspect

Detectives have located the suspect vehicle and are currently serving a search warrant to gather more evidence, the Mesa Police Department said.

MESA, Ariz. — A man is dead after he was stuck and killed by a vehicle in a hit and run Saturday morning, the Mesa Police Department said.

The man, who was riding his bike, was struck by a vehicle near the intersection of East McKellips Rd & North Horne at 5:00 a.m., police said. The vehicle was reportedly seen leaving the scene, traveling eastbound on McKellips.

The biker was transported to the hospital with a life-threatening head injury and underwent surgery. The victim has since been pronounced dead.

The victim has not been identified by police.

Detectives have reportedly located the vehicle and are currently service a search warrant to get more evidence, the department said. They allegedly have investigative leads and have detained people, but have not yet brought anyone into custody.