Bicyclist dies after being struck by car in central Phoenix

The crash happened near 18th Street and Thomas Road around 7 p.m.

PHOENIX — A man died Thursday night after he was struck by a car in central Phoenix while he was riding a bicycle.

The crash happened near 18th Street and Thomas Road around 7 p.m. The victim has not been identified.

Police did not say if the driver stayed at the scene or if there is a search for any additional suspects.

The area has been closed off while officers investigated how the collision happened.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12 News for the latest updates on this story.

Up to Speed