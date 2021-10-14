Bicyclist dies after being struck by car in central Phoenix

PHOENIX — A man died Thursday night after he was struck by a car in central Phoenix while he was riding a bicycle.
The crash happened near 18th Street and Thomas Road around 7 p.m. The victim has not been identified.
Police did not say if the driver stayed at the scene or if there is a search for any additional suspects.
The area has been closed off while officers investigated how the collision happened.
This is a developing story. Stay with 12 News for the latest updates on this story.
Up to Speed
Catch up on the latest news and stories on the 12 News YouTube channel. Subscribe today.