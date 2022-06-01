Bicyclist dies after being run over by truck in Buckeye; alleged driver arrested

Police say Fernando Ramos was driving his Chevrolet truck on Jackrabbit Trial near Beloat Road when crashed into a bicyclist.

BUCKEYE, Ariz. — Buckeye police arrested a man who they say ran over a bicyclist over the weekend and then fled the scene.

Police say Fernando Ramos was driving his Chevrolet truck on Jackrabbit Trail near Beloat Road Saturday morning when he crashed into a bicyclist, dragged him along the road, and ran over him before fleeing.

The bicyclist was identified as 60-year-old George Cooper. Police say he was biking in the northeastern lane with a small trailer when he was hit.

Cooper was found dead on the road. Police say Ramos didn’t stop to help him or call police.

After getting a description of the suspect car from tips, police stopped Ramos about 10 miles away. The officer noticed smoke and damage on the front of the truck.

The officer asked if he had been in an accident, and investigators say Ramos immediately responded by claiming that he didn’t see Cooper when the crash happened.

He later told investigators that he panicked and called his wife multiple times.

Police believe Ramos was speeding when the crash happened.

Ramos was arrested and faces a manslaughter charge along with a charge of hit-and-run resulting in death or injury.

