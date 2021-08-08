Barricade situation ongoing with man involved in large fight

The barricaded man has an outstanding felony arrest warrant, police said.

PHOENIX — Phoenix Police are involved in an ongoing barricade situation after reports of a large fight on Sunday.

Officers responded to a fight involving several men in the area of 6400 W. Avalon Drive. When officers arrived, the men ran, police said.

One of the men walked out of a house a few minutes later with a non-life threatening injury from the fight. The man who caused the injury refused to leave the house and officers are trying to speak with him.

No one else is in the house, officials said.

The man has an outstanding felony arrest warrant, police said.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12 News for updates.

Up to Speed