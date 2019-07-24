PHOENIX — An employee for Banner Health was arrested Tuesday for allegedly possessing hundreds of images and videos of child pornography.

John Spero, 40, was arrested at his Scottsdale home on 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.

According to court documents, web services provider Yahoo reported on June 6 that a user by the name of "Ev Fun" traded child pornography through email or instant messenger.

The phone number was identified as a Verizon Wireless number; when a subpoena was issued, the company showed that the phone number belonged to Spero. The recovery email for the Yahoo account also had Spero's first and last name.

When police arrived at Spero's house, they found "various" computers and electronic devices containing "hundreds" of videos and images "depicting the sexual exploitation of minors."

A journal as also found at the home that contained an entry of a "male subject" who was believed to be Spero "wanting to enter a school after hours for the purpose of engaging in sexual intercourse."

Spero told police that he had been addicted to child pornography for years and compared it to a drug.

He admitted to owning the Yahoo account and said he has traded and downloaded graphic images of children.

Court documents showed that Spero had worked at Banner Health for four years; a LinkedIn page with the same name showed that the John Spero worked as a registered nurse in the emergency department.

Spero was ordered to post a $10,000 bond to be released on home arrest. He is set to appear in court next July 30.