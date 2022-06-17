Babysitter charged in near-drowning of El Mirage 1-year-old, police say

The babysitter was allegedly bathing the 1-year-old when she left the room and went to another part of the home, the El Mirage Police Department said.

Example video title will go here for this video

EL MIRAGE, Ariz. — A babysitter has been charged with child endangerment after an infant nearly drowned while under her care, according to the El Mirage Police Department.

The babysitter, identified as 49-year-old Cynthia Gaddy, was caring for three children, ages 1, 3 and 7, when the 1-year-old was found underwater in a bathtub, the department said. Paramedics performed life-saving measures and transported the infant to a local hospital where he remains in critical condition.

Gaddy was allegedly bathing the 1-year-old when her attention became divided and went to another part of the house, police said. She found the infant underwater when she returned. Five minutes had passed between when Gaddy left the room and when 911 was called.

This is a developing story. Tune in to 12 News for the latest information.

Latest Arizona news

Catch up on the latest news and stories on our 12 News YouTube playlist here.

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.