PHOENIX — The baby stolen from a gas station has been recovered after being left on the side of the road, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

Officers responded to a call about a stolen car with a baby inside at a convenience store located around 2500 W. Camelback Road Sunday afternoon.

The victim informed the authorities that he was pumping gas and began walking into the store when he saw someone enter his vehicle and begin driving away, police said. The keys, along with the victim's 6-month-old son, were still in the car.

According to authorities, that's when the vehicle's description was broadcasted to the surrounding area.

An off-duty office found a car seat with the 6-month-old inside around the area of Indian School Road around 10 minutes after the call went out, police said. It was determined that the subject moving the baby out of the car was the same victim who stole the vehicle.

The baby was not injured and was reunited with his father.

The suspect was described as a Hispanic man in his 30's with curly short hair wearing a red shirt, tan shorts, and black shoes, according to authorities. The vehicle that was stolen was a 2007 grey Kia Sorento with a temporary licence plate.

The Phoenix Police Department urges anyone with information on the suspect contact the department or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

RELATED:

Stolen hearse carrying casket recovered after LA police chase

5-year-old who was inside stolen vehicle found safe in Houston; police still looking for suspects involved