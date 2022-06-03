Baby found asleep in room with a pound of methamphetamine, 500 fentanyl pills at Prescott home

The baby was found after an officer pulled a woman over for a traffic stop and found more drugs.

PRESCOTT, Ariz. — Detectives found an 18-month-old baby asleep in a room with a pound of methamphetamine and over 500 fentanyl pills at a home in Prescott, officials said.

The baby was found after a Prescott police officer made a traffic stop on Wednesday on 31-year-old Amber Dawn Lee, according to the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office.

During the stop, YCSO said the officer noticed Lee was acting in an excessively nervous manner, so the officer used a K9 around her vehicle. That's where he found 200 fentanyl pills in a backpack and more in her shoe.

YCSO said the officer then decided Lee provided cause for a warrant to search her residence.



Partners Against Narcotics Trafficking personnel later entered the home and found the baby in a locked room.

The baby was carried to a safe place outside the residence, YCSO said.

After an altercation with officers, another resident in the home, 37-year-old Robert Dunmire of Dewey, was taken into custody.



The baby was placed with the Department of Child Safety, YCSO said.

Lee and Dunmire face multiple charges including possession of narcotics for sale and child abuse.

Both have been booked into Yavapai County Jail.

