Police departments in Arizona warn of 2 phone scams

The Page and Mesa police departments both released statements warning citizens about a scam where people asking for money allege they are connected to the police.

PHOENIX — Two Arizona police departments are warning citizens of a new phone scam in which the caller identifies themselves as connected to police and asks for money.

In Page, police said the department has received reports of a person identifying themselves as a Page Police Department employee and asks for monetary donations to various causes.

In Mesa, the police said the fraudulent organization Citizens Behind the Badge is soliciting donations. Citizens Behind the Badge is not a 501(c)(3) nonprofit with the IRS, according to the city's police department.

Page police advise people who receive a scam phone call to report the call to the police.

The Page Police Department has received reports that a person has called individuals, identified themselves as a Page PD... Posted by Page Police Department on Wednesday, September 27, 2023

