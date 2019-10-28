EDITOR'S NOTE: The above video is from August and shows the now-viral moment of Alex Kack, better known as the Green Shirt Guy, laughing as Jennifer Harrison protests at a Tucson City Council.

The leader of a conservative, anti-immigrant group that is known for counter-protests at immigration rallies across Arizona was arrested last week for allegedly committing identity theft, the Surprise Police Department said.

Jennifer Harrison, the leader of AZ Patriots, was arrested by Surprise police on Thursday on one count of taking the identity of another.

Surprise PD said the investigation into Harrison started on October 2 after Harrison's ex-mother-in-law and ex-father-in-law filed a police report.

Surprise police said Harrison used 45,000 of their hotel "reward points" to book a room in California for a music festival earlier this month.

Harrison was arrested and booked into jail on the same day, Surprise PD said.

Harrison later responded to the arrest on Facebook saying, "there's a witch-hunt against me conspired by my abusive ex-husband and my former hate group."

"But just like our president, I'm still standing and I'm still smiling," she wrote.

The group Harrison leads has come under controversy in recent months. Four members of the group agreed in September to stop harassing Phoenix-area churches as part of a lawsuit settlement.

The members cannot trespass on the churches' property or obstruct people coming and going, according to a consent decree filed Sept. 24 in federal court in Phoenix.

They also cannot verbally or physically harass anyone or use amplifying devices like a megaphone and must remove any published statements claiming the churches engage in sex trafficking or harbor fugitives.

Alex Kack, better known as the Green Shirt Guy, went viral on social media in August for his reaction to Harrison's protest of a proposed "sanctuary city" law in Tucson.

In the video that caught fire online, Harrison, wearing a "Make America Great Again" hat, is seen blasting the measure and then being ushered out with another man by a police officer.

Kack, who works for the campaign to put the initiative on Tucson voters' November ballot, is seen laughing.

The video clip from KVOA-TV has been viewed millions of times.