Records: Avondale suspect 'feels guilty' for deadly shooting spree

Raymond Pipkin allegedly told police he shot at vehicles in Avondale on Saturday, resulting in the death of a 34-year-old man.

The suspect accused of going on a deadly shooting spree in Avondale on Saturday later told police he "feels guilty" for causing so much harm, public records show.

Raymond E. Pipkin, 29, was taken into custody over the weekend for allegedly shooting at several vehicles and killing 34-year-old Gabriel Sotelo, a local barber.

When police officers were first dispatched to Avondale Boulevard and McDowell Road, they found several vehicles that had been involved in traffic collisions.

One of the drivers told police Pipkin started shooting at his car. The driver attempted to get away from Pipkin and ended up hitting another car.

At around this same time, Pipkin allegedly fired gunshots at Sotelo's car, killing the 34-year-old and injuring multiple others.

The suspect also allegedly pulled up to a man standing near the I-10 freeway and asked him if he was "ready to die" before shooting the man several times, records show. At least eight victims reported being harmed by the events on Saturday involving the suspect.

After he was detained, Pipkin allegedly admitted to causing the crime spree in Avondale and told police he knew "what he did was wrong," court records show.

Pipkin indicated nobody made him commit the crimes nor was he threatened, records show. He additionally told police he "feels guilty" about killing Sotelo and that he takes "full responsibility."

The suspect is facing several criminal charges that include murder, aggravated assault, drive-by shooting, and causing a hit-and-run collision.

