A 17-year-old accused of sexually assaulting a woman and causing several school lockdowns as police searched for him Monday had removed his ankle monitor before he forced his way into the woman’s home, according to court documents.

The probable cause statement filed by Avondale police says the victim and her 4-year-old daughter returned home from dropping off her sons at school when she noticed a teenager sitting on a bench at a park nearby. She said he walked toward her home and looked “confused,” court documents say.

12 News is not identifying the suspect because he is a minor.

The woman went inside with her 4-year-old and later heard a knock at her front door. She told police she opened the front door and left the security screen closed.

Court documents say the teenager asked the woman if he could have some water. The woman told police she gave him a bottle through the security screen door and he forced himself inside the home.

The victim said the teenager threw her into the kitchen where her 4-year-old daughter was. He got on top of the woman and was yelling. The woman told police she asked him not to hurt her and said “I’ll give you money. I have $30, and if that is not enough, I can go to the bank.”

The suspect responded that he did not want money but wanted sex. He then dragged her and the victim’s daughter to the girl’s bedroom, where he raped the woman, court documents say. He later told police during an interview that he threatened to hurt the 4-year-old if the woman didn’t let him do what he wanted, court records show.

Police said the victim was eventually able to convince the suspect to let her into the kitchen to get water, where she engaged in small talk to avoid him taking her back to the bedroom. During this conversation, the suspect told her he was 17 about to turn 18 and that his parents had kicked him out.

The woman convinced the suspect they should go out for breakfast, and when they were in the garage, she opened the garage door, grabbed her daughter and ran to a neighbor’s house, the court documents say.

Police said the victim told the neighbor what had just happened and saw the suspect running through the park. The neighbor drove to follow the suspect and the victim called police.

The victim told dispatchers the suspect was last seen running toward Canyon Breeze Elementary School. K-9 units and a helicopter were called into the neighborhood, and the suspect was eventually found hiding in a backyard.

According to police, the suspect was already known to police because of his previous contacts, where he was suspected of burglary and possession of marijuana. His probation officer said the suspect had removed his ankle monitor, court documents show.

Court documents show the suspect will be charged as an adult. The 17-year-old faces several felony charges, including sexual assault, kidnapping, burglary, aggravated assault, threatening and endangerment.

If you or someone you know is a survivor of sexual assault, here are some resources available to you:

Rape, Abuse and Incest National Network’s (RAINN) National Sexual Assault Hotline

(Available 24/7) 800-656-HOPE (4673)

Arizona Coalition to End Sexual and Domestic Violence

(8:30am - 5:00pm, M-F) 602-279-2900 or 800-782-6400 during regular business hours.

National Sexual Violence Resource Center

U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office on Women's Health