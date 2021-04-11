x
Avondale police asking for public assistance in locating homicide suspects

Two males were likely involved in the incident and surveillance video from the scene near Fairway Drive and Van Buren Street showed them driving a white truck.

AVONDALE, Ariz. — The Avondale Police Department is asking for public assistance in locating two homicide suspects from a shooting on Thursday evening.

Officers arrived at a scene near Fairway Drive and Van Buren Street around 5:40 p.m. for reports of a shooting, police said. 

The department has identified the incident as a homicide but did not release information on a victim. 

A video was located near the scene showing two men likely associated with the crime driving in a white Chevrolet Silverado, police said. 

Anyone with information on the suspects and/or the vehicle are asked to call the Avondale police at 623-333-7001.

Credit: Avondale Police Department

