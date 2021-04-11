Avondale police asking for public assistance in locating homicide suspects

AVONDALE, Ariz. — The Avondale Police Department is asking for public assistance in locating two homicide suspects from a shooting on Thursday evening.
Officers arrived at a scene near Fairway Drive and Van Buren Street around 5:40 p.m. for reports of a shooting, police said.
The department has identified the incident as a homicide but did not release information on a victim.
A video was located near the scene showing two men likely associated with the crime driving in a white Chevrolet Silverado, police said.
Anyone with information on the suspects and/or the vehicle are asked to call the Avondale police at 623-333-7001.
Up to Speed
Catch up on the latest news and stories on the 12 News YouTube channel. Subscribe today.