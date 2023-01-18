'He made that situation what it was': Attempted robbery at Avondale gas station stopped by armed attendant

An attempted robbery at an Avondale gas station was stopped in its tracks when the suspect was shot by the employee behind the counter.

AVONDALE, Ariz. — An attempted robbery at an Avondale gas station was stopped in its tracks when an employee behind the counter shot the suspect after the man brandished a gun at him.

The man reportedly came into the Chevron store near 107th Avenue and Indian School Road around 5:45 a.m. He then pulled out a handgun and demanded money, a spokeswoman with the Avondale Police Department said.

"He pointed his gun at me, said it was a robbery, then he pointed his gun at the other customer I had in the store," Ryan, the attendant, said as he described the frightening moment.

Police said the suspect was then distracted by another customer in the store, and turned his back on the clerk. That was when the employee reportedly shot the suspect.

"I had the opening to pull my gun and shoot," Ryan said. "That's pretty much the whole thing."

"I'm not happy I had to shoot him, but I'm not stressing. The moment he pulled the gun on me he set the situation and I just followed it. He made the situation what it was."

The suspect is in the hospital in critical condition at this time, and Ryan is not facing any charges as of now, police said.

