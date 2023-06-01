Authorities seek public's help in finding suspects connected to death of Desiree Rivas

The FBI and Silent Witness are asking the public to help identify the suspects involved.

PHOENIX — Authorities are turning to the community for help in finding the suspects connected to a shooting death last month.

Detectives are looking for suspects who allegedly shot and killed Desiree Rivas on May 14. Rivas was reportedly leaving a graduation party near 91st Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road around midnight when the shooting occurred.

Silent Witness and the Federal Bureau of Investigation are asking the public to help identify the suspects involved.

The FBI has provided an additional $10,000 dollars in rewards to help encourage those with any information to come forward. Detectives continue to search for additional information that could lead to an arrest of the suspects involved in this case.

Family members of Rivas will be appearing at a news conference with officials on Thursday to share their stories and memories of Rivas.

