Authorities searching for suspect who shot at Mohave County deputy during traffic stop

FORT MOHAVE, Ariz. — A search is on for the suspect who shot at a Mohave County deputy over the weekend.

The department says the deputy was conducting a traffic stop near Calle Ranchita and Camino Viejo in Fort Mohave just before noon Sunday when someone in the stopped car started firing at the deputy, striking their patrol car several times.

The deputy escaped unhurt, but the suspect car got away after fleeing the scene.

A description of the vehicle or suspect wasn’t provided by the department.

A $750 reward has been offered for tips leading to an arrest.