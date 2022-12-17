Burglary suspect steals thousands of dollars from Cottonwood home as family slept

A masked man allegedly broke into a Cottonwood home and stole thousands of dollars while a family slept in their rooms, police said.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

COTTONWOOD, Ariz. — The search is on for a masked burglary suspect in Cottonwood, police said.

According to officials with the Cottonwood Police Department, a masked man armed with a pocket knife and prybar entered the home of a Cottonwood family early Saturday morning through an unlocked door.

At the time of the incident, police said a husband and wife slept in their bedroom with two large dogs. Officials also said their 12- and 14-year-old daughters were also sleeping in another bedroom. The man reportedly stole several thousand dollars during the incident.

Authorities added the suspect was inside the house for almost eight minutes before exiting the front door.

Cottonwood police are asking the public to help identify the suspect who was captured on several cameras inside house during the incident.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Detective M. Strickland at 928-295-7264.

>> Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

More ways to get 12News

On your phone: Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

On your streaming device: Download 12News+ to your streaming device

The free 12News+ app from 12News lets users stream live events — including daily newscasts like "Today in AZ" and "12 News" and our daily lifestyle program, "Arizona Midday"—on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

12News+ showcases live video throughout the day for breaking news, local news, weather and even an occasional moment of Zen showcasing breathtaking sights from across Arizona.

On social media: Find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

12News on YouTube