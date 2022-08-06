Authorities recover 6 stolen cars from two houses in south Phoenix, 1 arrested

Brandon A. Jones, 47, was arrested and charged with five counts of theft of means of transportation, officials say.

PHOENIX — One man was arrested after authorities served a warrant on two residences in south Phoenix and recovered six stolen vehicles.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety said after a month-long investigation, the Vehicle Theft Task Force took 37-year-old Brandon A. Jones into custody.

Detectives observed Jones operating and transporting multiple stolen vehicles and a trailer between his residence and a family member's property, officials said.

During the service of the warrants, detectives recovered the following vehicles:

2007 Chevrolet pickup truck (reported stolen in Arkansas)

2003 Tahoe Z71 SUV (reported stolen in Arkansas)

2006 Chevrolet Trailblazer (reported stolen in Arkansas)

2003 GMC Yukon (reported stolen in Mesa)

Motor from a 2004 GMC Sierra (reported stolen in Mesa)

2017 flatbed trailer with a 2006 Toyota forklift (both reported stolen in Phoenix)

Jones is facing charges of theft of means of transportation and theft of controlled property, the AZDPS said.

