Authorities looking for arson suspect who allegedly torched home near Glendale

The fire took place on the night of Sept. 18 at Hacienda Del Sol Mobile Home Park located near 127th and Glendale avenues.
Credit: MCSO
The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office is searching for the subject depicted in this surveillance photo taken on Sept. 18, 2021 near 127th Avenue and Glendale Avenue.

GLENDALE, Ariz. — The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office is searching for an arson suspect who allegedly set fire to a home at Hacienda Del Sol Mobile Home Park near Glendale.

Authorities say the incident took place on the night of Sept. 18 at about 10:30 p.m. after one of the park's homes was torched. No injuries were reported and the home is still livable.  

MCSO said the fire appeared to be suspicious and surveillance video captured an unknown subject walking toward the home shortly before the fire erupted.  

The same unidentified man could then be seen running away from the scene. 

Anyone with information about this case can contact MCSO at 602-876-8477 or 602-876-1011. 

