Authorities investigating sexual assault reported on ASU campus

The assault occurred at a co-ed facility on ASU's Tempe campus early Wednesday morning.

TEMPE, Ariz. — Police are investigating a sexual assault that was reported on Arizona State University's campus in Tempe Wednesday.

The ASU Police Department said they received a report of a sexual assault that occurred near Tooker House on East University Drive early in the morning.

Police said the suspect in the assault was a thin man, about 5 feet 6 inches tall and was last seen wearing an either black or white sweatshirt, and blue and white shorts.

Officials have not yet released the circumstances that led up to the assault.

The Tooker House is listed on ASU's website as a co-ed facility that provides single and double occupancy accommodations with suite-style bathrooms.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12 News as more information becomes available.

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.

Individuals who submit tips that lead to an arrest or indictment in the case can get a reward of up to $1,000.

