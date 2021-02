The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says an 18-month-old girl was abducted by her father who doesn't have permission the have her.

PHOENIX — Police and sheriff's deputies are investigating the alleged kidnapping of an infant girl that happened in south Phoenix Thursday afternoon.

The incident happened near Roeser Road and 67th Avenue in Laveen Village around 1:20 p.m.

Deputies say they will release suspect information and photographs shortly.