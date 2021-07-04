Authorities break up illegal 5,000-person party in Tonto National Forest

Park rangers responded to the party happening in the Lower Sycamore area on Saturday night.

ARIZONA, USA — An illegal party in the Tonto National Forest attended by thousands of people was broken up over the weekend.

Authorities spotted partygoers committing multiple violations including DUI, reckless driving, illegal fireworks, and illegal target shooting.

Any event with more than 75 people is also required to have a permit, according to the U.S. Forest Service.

During the event, seven vehicle crashes were reported, and several off-road vehicles were stolen.

One person had to be hospitalized after a crash and had to be airlifted due to barriers erected by the partygoers.