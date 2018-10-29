PHOENIX — Pinal County Sheriff's Office officials said the department teamed up with Australian authorities to arrest a 41-year-old man who was willing to travel to Arizona to meet up with a 14-year-old girl.

Thomas Shields was arrested by New South Wales Police Force in Australia before he was able to travel to Arizona.

According to PCSO, Shields had highly-explicit online conversations with an undercover detective who was posing as a 14-year-old girl. He sent sexually-explicit images and videos to the undercover detective.

The PCSO detective notified Australia child sex crimes authorities of Shields in June which launched an investigation. Undercover investigators with the New South Wales Police Force in Australia also had similar conversations with Shields.

“Shields was willing to travel all the way to Arizona from Australia to engage in inappropriate behavior with someone he believed to be a minor,” said Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb said in a press release. “If Shields was talking to our detective, we knew he had to be targeting other children. So we worked quickly to let the authorities in Australia know about Shields actions and helped get him off the streets.”

Shields is charged with the Australian equivalent of two counts of sexual exploitation of a minor and two counts of luring a person under the age of 16 for sex.