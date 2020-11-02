AUSTIN, Texas — A food delivery driver has been arrested after allegedly pointing a loaded gun at one of his customers, according to an affidavit.

On Sept. 8, 2019, Thomas Alexander Gray, 29, was reportedly working for the Favor app when he arrived at the Texas Rowing Center to deliver food past the estimated delivery time.

According to the affidavit, the customer texted Gray several times asking about the delivery status and when the food would arrive.

Police said Gray pulled into the parking lot with the customer’s food and had a semi-automatic handgun in his lap. He then allegedly grabbed the gun and a loaded magazine.

Gray reportedly chambered a round, pointing the gun at the victim.

“You wouldn’t like it if someone rushed you, would you?” he told the victim, according to the affidavit. “You really shouldn’t rush people because it might ruin your day.”

The customer told police he was frozen with fear and did not run away. He believed he was going to be shot and killed, the document said.

Gray handed the victim his food and drove away, the affidavit said.

Gray was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony. Court records show he was in custody at the Travis County Jail.

