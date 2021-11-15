One of the six injured is in emergency surgery. All victims are between the ages of 14 and 18 and students at Aurora Central High School.

AURORA, Colo. — Six teens were shot in a park near a high school in Aurora on Monday, the Aurora Police Department (APD) said.

The shooting happened around 12:45 p.m. at Nome Park near Nome Street and 12th Avenue, according to APD.

Five of the teens were taken to area hospitals and one took themselves to a hospital; one of the six was taken into emergency surgery.

"I need us all to be outraged by what happened here today," Aurora Police Chief Vanessa Wilson said while asking for the public's help locating the suspects involved.

> Watch the full news conference:

Wilson asked for residents with photos, videos or information to come forward so they can find the suspects involved. She said the shooting may have been a drive-by and there may have been suspects on foot.

The chief said multiple calibers of weapons were used in the shooting.

The first responders on scene were school resource officers who Wilson said provided live-saving measures.

All of the victims are students at Aurora Central High School.

UCHealth said they received two of the patients but would not say their ages or conditions.

Children's Hospital Colorado said they received three of the patients from the shooting scene, and they have been reunited with their families.

Police said a sixth victim, an 18-year-old, took themselves to the hospital. That person had minor injuries, according to police.

The police department said that Aurora Central High School, which is across the street from Nome Park, was "on a secure perimeter." The shooting did not happen on school grounds.

Students at the school were being released following the shooting Monday afternoon.

> Watch the full breaking news coverage of the shooting:

Arely Briseno, who graduated from Aurora Central, was at the school to pick up her brother. She said the park is known for students ditching class, shootings and gang activity.

Henry Martinez, who lives across the street from the park, said he heard at least 30 gunshots.

"I'm a little shook about this," Martinez said. "It's scary hearing that many gunshots going off right in front of your house."

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

> More information about Metro Denver Crime Stoppers can be found here.

> Additional Crime Stoppers bulletins can be found here.

