Audio from 911 calls reveals panic at Westgate in Glendale during shooting

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Three people were injured last week when a suspect opened fire at Glendale's Westgate Entertainment District.

Just days after Arizona's stay-at-home order expired, many people were at Westgate when gunshots rang out. Video showed crowds of people running and footage of the gunman was also captured. The shooter also put videos out on Snapchat during the shooting.

Police quickly took Armando Junior Hernandez into custody after arriving on scene, but not before Hernandez was able to shoot three people and scare many more.

Glendale police said they received reports of a shooting around 7:25 p.m. The calls flooded into dispatch with most people in a panic as they tried to alert authorities about the shooting and get help.

12 News obtained audio from 911 calls during the shooting. You can hear excerpts in the video below.

Warning: some audio may be upsetting to some viewers.

Multiple people called in with descriptions of the suspect, so responding officers could get an idea of what the suspect looked like or what he was wearing. Multiple callers also said the shooter was in the east parking lot, which is where police took Hernandez into custody.

Another caller was an off-duty firefighter, who said he wanted to leave the restaurant he was in to see if anyone was injured or needed medical assistance, but ultimately was told to stay in hiding.

According to Glendale Police, from the time the first 911 call went out, five minutes passed before officers arrived.

During that five minutes, Hernandez roamed the premises, randomly firing shots and peacefully surrendering in the west parking lot.

Glendale police arrested 20-year-old Hernandez after he surrendered in the parking lot. Police say he intended to shoot 10 people.

The three shooting victims are recovering from their injuries