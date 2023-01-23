Attempted murder suspect arrested after drug bust in Casa Grande

Joey Mata was out on bond for pending attempted murder charges dating back to 2017 when he was arrested Sunday morning by Casa Grande police.

CASA GRANDE, Ariz. — An attempted murder suspect out on bond was arrested Sunday morning by Casa Grande police for allegedly possessing drugs and guns.

Joey Mata, 37, has had felony charges pending in Pinal County Superior Court since 2017. He was originally arrested in 2016 after he allegedly fled the state following a shooting in Coolidge, according to the Casa Grande Dispatch.

Mata was arrested again by police this week during a traffic stop in Casa Grande.

During the stop, police reported seizing 1.9 grams of cocaine, seven pounds of methamphetamine, three loaded handguns, nearly $5,000 in cash, and a cashier’s check worth $119,000.

Mata and Breannon Pinkus-Magana, 45, were taken into custody and booked into jail for various charges, police said.

Public records show Mata failed to show up for a court appearance on Jan. 18 for the pending attempted murder charge. He has separate charges pending in court that involve participating in a criminal street gang.

Mata has previously spent time in the Arizona Department of Corrections for aggravated assault and vehicle theft, records show.

