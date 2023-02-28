Suspects hospitalized after West Valley Goodwill burglary

The sheriff's office said the suspects tried to use a truck to break into the donation store and led deputies on a low-speed chase down Loop 303.

LITCHFIELD PARK, Ariz. — A Goodwill in the West Valley had its doors ripped open with a chain in what the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office said was an active burglary, before suspects led authorities on a chase down Loop 303.

Just after midnight, deputies were called to a Goodwill business near Dysart and Camelback roads for reports that two suspects had wrapped a chain around the business doors and used it to breach them.

While inside, the two suspects "engaged in active burglary," authorities said. Deputies found the truck, which had been reported stolen, parked nearby.

When a deputy approached, the suspects fled, leading authorities on a chase.

The suspects reportedly drove "below or at the speed limit" down Loop 303 until spike strips were deployed, blowing out two of the truck's tires.

Afterwards, the truck continued at roughly 30 to 35 miles per hour as it exited onto Bell Road and then re-entered Loop 303, driving in the wrong direction.

According to the MCSO, deputies drove ahead to warn oncoming traffic and close the freeway on-ramps while the Department of Public Safety conducted a PIT maneuver on the truck.

The vehicle was stopped at Loop 303 at Happy Valley Road, and the two suspects were arrested without further incident. Officials said that both suspects appeared to be impaired, and were taken to a local hospital as a precaution.

No other injuries were reported, and authorities are still investigating the incident at this time.

