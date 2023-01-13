Caretaker of missing 4-year-old girl arrested in Maricopa County

Ivon Adams is one of two caretakers being investigated in connection with the disappearance of Athena Brownfield, 4, in Cyril, Oklahoma.

PHOENIX — One of the two caretakers wanted in connection with the disappearance of a 4-year-old Oklahoma girl was arrested in Maricopa County on Thursday night, a spokesman with the Phoenix Police Department confirmed.

Authorities began searching for 4-year-old Athena Brownfield after a postal worker found her 5-year-old sister near their home in Cyril, Oklahoma.

One of Brownfield's two caretakers, Alysia Adams, was arrested on two counts of child neglect. Her husband, Ivon, was recently arrested in Maricopa County.

Phoenix police arrested Adams at around 5 p.m. on Thursday near 67th Avenue and Camelback Road for outstanding felony warrants. Adams was then booked into Maricopa County jail.

As of Friday morning, Adams is being held ahead of a county court appearance.

The search for Alysia and Ivon Adams has been underway since Tuesday afternoon when it was discovered that Brownfield was missing, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation announced.

Right now, the investigation to find the missing girl is still ongoing.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12News for more updates.

