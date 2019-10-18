TEMPE, Ariz. — Arizona State University Police said they received another report of a sexual assault that happened in a residence hall at the university.

Police said the assault happened on the Tempe campus within the last two weeks. The victim told police she met the suspect on a social media platform.

The suspect gained the victim's trust and while in her room, he raped her, police said.

Police have not yet arrested anyone in connection with the crime.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic 19-year-old man around 5-foot-9 and 200 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

If you know anything about this incident, contact ASU police at 480-965-3456.

