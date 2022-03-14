Know them? ASU police searching for armed robbery suspects

The university police department is asking for help identifying three suspects in an armed robbery that happened on campus.

TEMPE, Ariz. — The Arizona State University Police Department is asking the public for help in identifying three suspects involved in an armed robbery.

The robbery occurred in the Novus Parking Structure on the Tempe campus on November 10, 2021.

ASU police said the robbery involved three suspects and no injuries were reported.

You're asked to contact ASU police at 480-965-3456 if you have any information on the suspects.

The ASU Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying 3 suspects connected to an armed robbery in the Novus parking structure.



If you have any information regarding these individuals, please call ASUPD at 480-965-3456.#CampusSafety #ASUPolice 🔱🚔 pic.twitter.com/B16io7Q84w — Arizona State University Police Department (@ASUPolice) March 14, 2022

Silent Witness

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.

Individuals who submit tips that lead to an arrest or indictment in the case can get a reward of up to $1,000.

