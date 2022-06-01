ASU football player arrested after deadly DUI crash in Scottsdale, police say

Stanley Lambert is a defensive lineman for the Sun Devils who police say was behind the wheel of the car that struck and killed a 23-year-old woman.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — A member of the Arizona State University football team was arrested after police say he crashed his car into a woman overnight Saturday while he was drunk.

Stanley Lambert, 22, is a defensive lineman for the Sun Devils who police say was behind the wheel of the car that struck and killed 23-year-old Norah Bruther while she tried to cross Camelback Road in Scottsdale around 1:38 a.m.

Lambert was arrested and charged with a count of DUI - impaired to the slightest degree and DUI with a blood alcohol content of 0.08% or more.

He has since been released until a full lab test is completed.

Bruther was visiting from New Jersey and was staying near the area where the crash happened.

The crash closed roads in the area for several hours.

Lambert, a junior from San Antonio, has played two seasons for Arizona State. He recorded 3 tackles and 2 sacks for the Sun Devils last year.

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on the 12 News YouTube channel. Subscribe today.

Driving Safety Tips:

The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) offers driving tips to help keep people safe on the road.

"There’s always room for improvement when it comes to road safety," the department said on its website.

ADOT's suggestions include:

Don’t speed or drive aggressively

Never drive while under the influence of substances

Avoid distractions while driving

Wear your seatbelt and make sure all passengers are doing the same

When an emergency vehicle is on the side of the road, move over

Stay extra aware in work zones

Be prepared for weather conditions that make driving dangerous