Assault suspect fleeing officers steals van from Arizona Humane Society, Phoenix police say

PHOENIX — Phoenix police say an assault suspect who was fleeing officers on Tuesday stole a van from the Arizona Humane Society and is now on the loose.

According to Phoenix PD, officers were responding to a report of an assault near 7th Avenue and Hatcher Road when they located the suspect who fled from officers on foot.

The suspect then ran through the Arizona Humane Society near 11th Avenue and Hatcher Road and approached a staff member who was exiting a marked Humane Society transport vehicle, according to police.

Police say the suspect stole the van, which had no animals inside, and struck a marked police car before escaping.

The vehicle is a 2016 Ford Transit Van with Arizona license plate CJ98261. If anyone sees this vehicle, they are asked to call 911.

A description of the suspect has not been released and information on the assault has not yet been made available.

