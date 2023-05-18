Arson suspected in Tin Top Bar & Grill fire

Tin Top Bar & Grill appears to be a "total loss" after it was fully engulfed in flames Wednesday

TONOPAH, Ariz. — Arson detectives are investigating a fire at a popular Tonopah watering hole as suspicious, the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office said Thursday.

Tin Top Bar & Grill appears to be a "total loss" after it was fully engulfed in flames Wednesday near the intersection of Wintersburg Road and Salome Highway, deputies said.

The current owner told 12News off camera he's owned the restaurant for 17 years and isn't sure what the next steps are for the Tin Top.

But the community is hoping the fire won't mean the end for the bar and grill.

Joe Berg, who's worked at the Tin Top Bar & Grill for years, and lives down the street, was there as the restaurant burned.

"It was engulfed pretty bad," Berg said.

The signs on the side of the Tin Top with white background and red and black letters are now burned, the roof collapsed and chairs from the patio are left charred.

"Just kind of devastating," Berg said. "All those signs – I freehand painted all those signs myself."

The restaurant thanked the community for its support during this time in a Facebook post.

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on the 12News YouTube channel. Subscribe today.

More ways to get 12News

On your phone: Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

On your streaming device: Download 12News+ to your streaming device

The free 12News+ app from 12News lets users stream live events — including daily newscasts like "Today in AZ" and "12 News" and our daily lifestyle program, "Arizona Midday"—on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

12News+ showcases live video throughout the day for breaking news, local news, weather and even an occasional moment of Zen showcasing breathtaking sights from across Arizona.