Arrests made in Scottsdale dead husky puppy case

Police said the puppy appeared to have had its mouth taped shut.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Scottsdale police have arrested two people accused of leaving a dead husky puppy in an alley last month.

A resident near McDowell and Hayden roads found the puppy in the alley on June 23 at about 7 p.m. Police said the puppy appeared to have had its mouth taped shut.

Scottsdale detectives discovered a surveillance video showing a vehicle in the alley when the puppy was discarded. Investigators identified 35-year-old Lester Paul Richmond as the vehicle's owner.

After identifying Richmond as a potential lead, investigators obtained video surveillance of Richmond and 32-year-old Heather Auditor talking about getting rid of the puppy.

Police said Richmond was booked into the Maricopa County Jail for one count of animal cruelty. Auditor was also booked for one count of Animal Cruelty and one of hindering prosecution.

Scottsdale detectives have made two arrests related to a dead Husky puppy found in an alley late last month. #ScottsdalePD #Scottsdale pic.twitter.com/zj4IGwznOv — ScottsdalePD (@ScottsdalePD) July 21, 2023

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on the 12News YouTube channel. Subscribe today.

More ways to get 12News

On your phone: Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

On your streaming device: Download 12News+ to your streaming device

The free 12News+ app from 12News lets users stream live events — including daily newscasts like "Today in AZ" and "12 News" and our daily lifestyle program, "Arizona Midday"—on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

12News+ showcases live video throughout the day for breaking news, local news, weather and even an occasional moment of Zen showcasing breathtaking sights from across Arizona.

On social media: Find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

Silent Witness:

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.

Individuals who submit tips that lead to an arrest or indictment in the case can get a reward of up to $1,000.