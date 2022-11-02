2 teens arrested in connection with street-racing crash that left 4 dead in July

Police said one of the teens was driving the stolen vehicle that struck another car in late July. The other is accused of driving the car they were racing against.

In late July, a stolen car that was allegedly racing another vehicle crashed into a Lyft driver's car and left four people, including one teenager, dead.

Now, Phoenix police have arrested the two teenagers who are accused of driving the racing vehicles.

The crash happened on July 22 near 43rd Avenue and Thunderbird Road around Arizona State University's West Campus.

At the time of the crash, six teenagers in a stolen vehicle were allegedly racing a dark-colored sedan when they crashed into Terry Hill, a Lyft driver who was turning onto Thunderbird Road.

Hill and his two passengers were killed in the crash. All six teenagers were taken to the hospital where one later died of her injuries.

Last Thursday, detectives arrested the two teenagers who were identified as racing prior to that crash, Phoenix police said.

Authorities didn't offer the identities of the two teens but confirmed that the driver of the dark-colored sedan is a young woman, and the driver of the vehicle involved in the crash is a young man.

Both have been booked into the Juvenile Correction Center on "multiple felony charges," police said.

