Arrest made in shooting outside house party that left one person dead

PHOENIX — A 20-year-old has been arrested in relation to a shooting outside of a house party in February.

The shooting reportedly happened around 3 a.m. on Feb. 26 near 75th Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road.

Witnesses on scene told police they were walking to a parked vehicle after the party when an unknown black Camero drove toward them.

One of the victims approached the vehicle to confront them about erratic driving. That's when gunshots came from the car, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

Officers arrived at the scene to find that two adult men had been shot. Both men were taken to a local hospital where one later died of his injuries.

The deceased has been identified as 31-year-old Anthony Jones, police said.

Surveillance video from a nearby Circle K showed the suspected vehicle about 40 minutes before the shooting was reported.

Police said the group was seen on video inside the gas station and one clearly had a gun in their pocket.

Facial recognition technology lead police to Adan Acuna, who was taken into custody.

Acuna told police that during the altercation, he thought someone else pulled out a gun and said he needed to protect his girlfriend.

He told police he threw the gun in a dumpster and did not know he struck two people with gunfire.

